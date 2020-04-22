COVID-19 Economic Transition Team member talks about plans to reopen local businesses

SAN ANTONIO – Reopening local businesses safely and effectively are the goals of the COVID-19 Economic Transition Team put together by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

The team consists of local business and education leaders who have just under two weeks to come up with a plan.

"What we’re trying to do is get the economy going, obviously, but at the same time, we have to be safe,” said Magaly Chocano, an economic transition team member, who owns SWEB, a web and app development company.“The cool thing, I think, about our committee, is that there’s really big business like Toyota. There’s small business like ours. There’s the restaurant industry.”

LIST: San Antonio mayor, county judge unveil economic transition team

Chocano on Tuesday began brainstorming a few safety measures she hopes to include in the plan for reopening local establishments.

“Protocols of sanitation, making sure that we’re actually moving forward with those, you know, and obviously limiting the number of people that can come together at once,” Chocano said.

The ideas sound great to Adele Brewer, who owns The Synergy Studio, which teaches health and wellness exercises.

“And we will follow what we need to do in order to open safely,” Brewer said.

While Brewer is anxious to reopen, she said she’s also excited about making sure her clients stay healthy.

“So our intention is to continue to offer virtual classes as well as smaller classes in person,” Brewer said.

The Economic Transition Team is expected to submit a formal proposal the first week in May.

For more information on other members of the team, click here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: