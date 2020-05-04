Watch: Dangerous critters, bird watch, junior meteorologist featured in KSAT Kids news brief

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s news brief, in the player above, offers the latest on the opening of the state and how Bexar County is being cautious.

Also, 7-year-old Presley from Los Reyes Elementary gives us a closer look at the dangerous critters of South Texas and our bird nest correspondent William has an update on the baby birds from his back yard.

The news brief also spotlights a third grader who has sewn over a thousand masks for healthcare workers and his neighbors and we spotlight a teacher who is delivering art supplies to his students in pizza boxes.

The news brief ends with a virtual musical performance by “Sonido” a music group from Roan Forest Elementary.

Our junior meteorologist this week is Landry, from La Vernia Intermediate School.

If you have a budding reporter or junior meteorologist at home they can send email their video to ehernandez@ksat.com to be a part of the brief.

