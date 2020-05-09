Report: You may not see Clorox wipes back in stores until summer

As the coronavirus continues to spread, cleaning and disinfecting supplies are still scarce in stores nationwide.

Although many seem to be recovering from the virus and some areas have already hit their peak in cases, a report from Today said Clorox wipes may not reappear on store shelves until the summer time.

“We know that right now we cannot make enough products for everybody to find products at the store all the time,” Clorox Chairman and CEO Benno Dorer told Today. “But we’re making tremendous progress. We think we will be in substantially better shape by the summer.”

Dorer said the company has already increased production by 40%; however, it’s still struggling to consistently keep products on the shelves, Today reports.

Lysol is also working to meet the needs of customers, but the company said they are also having issues keeping up with the demand.

The company said on Twitter they are still working to meet the growing needs of their disinfecting supplies.

“As demand remains extraordinarily high, we recognize that it is difficult to locate products that you may be looking for. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and ask that you hang in there with us!” said Lysol on Twitter.

In the meantime, there are ways for you to make your own disinfecting solution, which will help clean surfaces in your home and kill off any lingering germs.

Here’s what you need to know to make your own, according to Clorox’s website.

Prepare the correct bleach and water solution. To learn more about the bleach/water ratios, click here

To disinfect certain areas, first you’ll need to pre-clean the hard, nonporous surface.

Use the solution you’ve made.

Whether you’re in your home or out in public, remember to consistently wash your hands, social distance from others, wear a face mask, and continue to abide by the CDC’s guidelines as the pandemic continues.

