Patty Mills helps raise nearly $104K for good cause in Mother’s Day coffee fundraiser
‘We are forever grateful to you,’ he posted
SAN ANTONIO – Spurs guard Patty Mills is thanking San Antonio coffee fans and the community for “showing up big” during a drive on Mother’s Day to benefit family violence prevention organizations.
Mills and his wife, Alyssa, spearheaded the #GiveMamaCoffee campaign on Mother’s Day, in which they donated double the amount of combined sales from eight coffee shops to Family Violence Prevention Services.
Mills announced Wednesday that they were able to raise $103,965.76 during the drive.
“That is the amount of money YOU helped us raise IN 1 DAY for the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter in San Antonio @family_violence7911," he said on Instagram.
He added that they presented the check to Marta Pelaez, the president and CEO of the organization on Tuesday night.
“To the San Antonio and Team Mills global community at large: Thank you to everyone who gave $10, $100 or even $1 to our local businesses - and ultimately, the Family Violence Prevention Services - Battered Women and Children’s Shelter. We are forever grateful to you," he posted.
Mills first announced the initiative on Friday, asking the community to visit eight coffee shops, grab a coffee and buy food or merchandise from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
The shops were able to keep the profits from the coffee sales.
Mills, a known coffee fanatic himself, said he wanted to bring attention to domestic violence in Bexar County, and did not want the subject to be overlooked during the pandemic. What resonated with Mills the most is that family violence and domestic abuse co-exist with children taking a heavy toll.
“This has not only been an issue pre-pandemic, but has heightened and increased even more once the pandemic hit," Mills said last week.
