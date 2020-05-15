San Antonio man indicted in fatal stabbing of mother, sister

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old San Antonio man in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother and sister in front of relatives.

Jose Heriberto Mojica Hernandez Jr. is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Raquel Hernandez-Mojica and Andrea Hernandez. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police: Man’s ‘mental health issues’ played role in double fatal stabbing

According to San Antonio police and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect attacked his mother and sister in their South Side home on March 12.

The suspect also stabbed a relative, Alejandra Hernandez, although she survived.

“I do know that there were some mental health issues associated with this,” Police Chief William McManus said at the scene of the attack.