San Antonio man finally has closure after father dies of coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Isidro Roldan said there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about his father who recently died of COVID-19 complications.

“He was very enthusiastic, very charismatic, very athletic person,” Roldan said.

Roldan said his father, Jose Isidro Roldan, died last month in a New York hospital.

“They told me that he was positive with COVID-19,” Roldan said.

Roldan lives in San Antonio and said he wasn’t able to see his father in the hospital.

“No one is allowed to go into the ICU and see the family members,” he said.

After finding out about his father’s death, Isidro quickly began to call funeral homes.

“I called so many funeral homes in New York and they all have a waiting list of 20, 30 people,” Roldan said.

He eventually found a funeral home that would help him.

“They went and retrieved the body and they cremated the body and then they shipped the ashes to me,” Roldan said.

Roldan never imagined this would be the way he would say goodbye to his father.

“My wife, she opened the door and she found a box outside. You know, that’s how we got him. They just left them right there in the front door,” Roldan said.

Friday would have been Jose Isidro’s 81st birthday.

“It still hurts really, really bad, especially in the mornings. You know, cause he calls me every morning before I go to work,” Roldan said.

