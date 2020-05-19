Man fatally struck by vehicle on Highway 181 remembered as life of the party

SAN ANTONIO – The father of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 181 near Old Corpus Christi Highway is remembering his son as an outgoing person who could light up a room.

“When this happened Thursday night, I saw it on Channel 12. And that was the furthest thing from my mind, that that could be my son," Gregory Jackson Sr. said. “About a quarter to 7 Friday morning, my daughter calls me and says, ‘Dad did you see the news?’ Of course I did, and she says, ‘I think that was Greg.’”

The following morning after a positive identification was made by another relative, Jackson’s fears were confirmed.

“I know at that time I had to tell my wife because she works from home and she was supposed to go to work at 1 o’clock,” Jackson said.

Gregory Ivan Jackson II was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking on a dark area of Highway 181 near Old Corpus Christi Highway, possibly on the way to see his aunt who lives nearby.

The driver stopped to call 911 and render aid, but the victim didn’t survive.

“Time stopped for me at that time,” Jackson said.

Jackson said his son, who graduated from Judson High School in 1998 and attended St. Phillips College and the University of Houston, loved to dress well and had a vibrant energy.

“We called him ‘Party Man.’ Wherever he walked in a room, it came alive,” Jackson said.

The victim leaves behind a 22-year-old son with the same name and a long list of family members who are now left clinching to memories of the laughter and joy he brought to those he met.

“He could keep a straight face and tell you something that you believe is true, then end up laughing five minutes later because its not true,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he empathizes with the driver who hit his son and has no animosity toward him because it was an accident.

Jackson said he hopes more lighting can be installed in the area to prevent similar accidents.