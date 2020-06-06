Man found fatally shot in head on West Side street identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was found fatally shot in the head in the middle of a West Side street earlier this week has been identified.

Officers were called to Henry Street just after 6 a.m. Wednesday when they found Telly Coleman, 38, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities couldn’t say if the man was shot in that location or if he was brought there after being shot somewhere else.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of yet and the investigation is still ongoing.

