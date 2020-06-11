Magik Theater resumes live performances

SAN ANTONIO – Now that live performances are allowed to resume, the Magik Theatre is picking up where it left off with new performances of the bestselling children’s book, “Dragons Love Tacos.”

The show debuted over the spring but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave & Buster’s reopens 1 of 2 San Antonio locations

Featuring iconic characters, salsa dancing and of course, tacos, the production will welcome back audiences beginning Saturday through June 21.

The theater will follow state guidelines for Phase III reopening and will only seat 50% of the building’s capacity for now.

Additional safety measures will also be in place, including new social distancing practices and face mask requirements.