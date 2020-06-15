SAPD: 33-year-old arrested after argument turns to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a shooting that stemmed from an argument on Sunday.

Andrew Mendoza, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm following the incident that happened around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Arlington Court, according to SAPD.

Police said the men got into an argument, which then escalated and resulted in Mendoza shooting the other man in the left leg as the man sat in a truck.

The victim was uncooperative, police said, but officers discovered Mendoza ran east on Arlington following the shooting.

He was seen holding a gun and he was arrested nearby as he tried to flee, police said.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police said the shooting victim was heard arguing in a parking lot moments before the shooting.

Mendoza also faces charges of possession and assault causing bodily injury, booking records show.