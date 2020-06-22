Man, woman in custody on drug charges after shooting at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been taken into custody on drug possession charges at the scene of a shooting at a North Side home.

The two originally were interviewed as witnesses to the shooting, which happened just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Police: Overnight shooting at North Side home may be drug-related

Officers gather outside home on Jenkins Drive where a woman was shot twice. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers who were answering a 911 call found the victim, a 44-year-old woman, inside her home in the 3300 block of Jenkins Drive.

She was shot once in her belly and once in her leg.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police, meanwhile, spoke with several people who were there at the time of the shooting.

A preliminary report said neither of the two witnesses nor the wounded woman would offer much information about what happened.

Police said there were also some children inside the home, but they were not hurt.

As the investigation continued, detectives focused on two of the witnesses in particular.

Police arrest a woman, a witness to the shooting, on drug-related charges, (KSAT 12 News)

They said they searched a truck that belongs to a man and found what they suspect were methamphetamines in that vehicle and in his pockets.

Both he and a woman were arrested at the scene on drug-related charges.

Police said they believe drugs also were at the center of the shooting.