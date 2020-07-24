PAW Patrol is here to stay, despite calls for cancellation

The PAW Patrol pups are here to stay, according to a post on the TV show’s Twitter page on Friday.

The tweet appears to be in response to a comment made by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during Friday’s’ White House briefing about the “cancel culture,” specifically as it pertains to police officers.

“We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” McEnany said.

Later, she added, “The show ‘Cops’ was canceled, ‘Live PD’ was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City Police Station. It’s really unfortunate.”

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

Many on social media did call for PAW Patrol’s cancellation due to its positive portrayal of the police in wake of nationwide protests of racial injustice and police brutality.

The call for cancellation sparked after the show posted on its Twitter account in June, claiming it would be muting its content beginning June 2 through June 7 to “give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning.”

pic.twitter.com/knHwe2dIPt — It chapter 2 stan account 🤡 (@WINDuckyQuaCKer) June 2, 2020

PAW Patrol is a Nickelodeon’s children’s show that features six rescue dogs in training, with each one “inspired by a real-world job like firefighter, police officer and construction worker,” according to the show’s website.

The group is lead by 10-year-old Ryder who helps guide the pups on each of their missions as they work to help those in need, the show’s website said.

Much of the criticism of the show on social media was directed at the positive portrayal of Chase, a German Shepherd ‘pup hero’ that serves as a police and spy dog.

But while ‘Cops’ and ‘Live PD’ were canceled in the wake of police protests, it looks like the PAW Patrol gang still has their badges.

As for the Lego City Police Station, the product is still listed for sale on Lego’s website.