Pair sought in shooting of man in motel parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot in the leg in the parking lot of a motel just north of downtown early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to a Super 8 motel in the 1600 block of North St. Mary’s Street after receiving word of an individual wounded.

According to police, two men shot the victim in the parking lot after he stepped out of his room to meet them.

Police said the man did not recognize the men and had stepped away to walk back inside his room when he was shot at least once.

Authorities said the suspects fled southbound on North St. Mary’s Street. A motive for the shooting is not known.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.