BCSO, SAPD searching for man after vehicle chase and crash on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a vehicle chase and crash on the city’s far West Side early Monday morning.

The incident began around 7 a.m. when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving near Loop 1604 and Highway 151.

According to BCSO, deputies tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver sped off, just before crashing near a wooded area. That’s when, deputies said, a man and a woman got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Deputies said the woman was caught a short time later, but that the man has yet to be located. The names and ages of the pair have not been released.

