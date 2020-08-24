Rusty cooling equipment, fruit in poor condition found during health inspection at South Side Applebee’s

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill was cited by health inspectors this month after cooling equipment in its kitchen and bar areas had rust and oxidation on it and strawberries in its walk-in cooler were in 'poor condition,' Metropolitan Health records reveal.

Management at the restaurant, located in the 1500 block of SW Military Drive, threw out the strawberries and was told to repair the cooling equipment.

The establishment, which received a score of 84, was also written up for having a dirty soda dispenser nozzle, beer taps, beer tap plugs and chilled beer mugs.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Whataburger, 1118 Roosevelt Ave., 100

Chicken N Pickle, 5215 UTSA Blvd., 100

Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria, 22810 U.S. 281 North, 98

India Taj Palace, 20323 Huebner Rd., 97

Jenny’s Authentic Mexican Food, 8035 Culebra Rd., 97

Bill Miller BBQ, 410 W. FM 1604 North, 96

El Jaral, 5140 Roosevelt Ave., 96

Longhorn Cafe, 1003 Rittiman Rd., 96

Cookies & Cream, 849 E. Commerce St., 95

Las Palmas Bakery, 1815 Palo Alto Rd., 94

Oasis Cafe, 210 McCullough Ave., 93

Panasian Cafe, 9503 Bandera Rd., 92

Cocula Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 4849 Roosevelt Ave., 91

Happy Guy Chinese Cuisine, 8373 Culebra Rd., 91

M&M Food Mart, 713 S. Pine St., 91

Rise Up Acai Bowls, 18730 Stone Oak Pkwy., 90

Sonic, 6523 San Pedro Ave., 87

Culebra Super Meat Market, 1662 Encino Rio, 86

La Michoacana Meat Maket, 1814 S. W.W. White Rd., 86

Adolfo’s Cafe, 321 Fredericksburg Rd., 85

La Villita Cafe, 418 Villita St., 85

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill, 1511 SW Military Dr., 84

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.