Black bear found atop garbage truck in Pennsylvania, police say

A garbage truck in Pennsylvania had quite an unusual pickup earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post from the Kidder Township police, a black bear was spotted on top of a garbage truck Wednesday.

The bear managed to “come right to the police station” while on top of the truck as well, police say.

Bear Complaint this morning. He managed to come right to the police station on the garbage truck... Posted by Kidder Township Police on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Fortunately, the bear did make it down the truck safely.

The garbage truck was able to back up near a tree and the bear made his way down, according to police.

No injuries or damages were reported.

