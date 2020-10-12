WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Elections Department holds news conference day before early voting kicks off

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department will deliver an update ahead of early voting, which begins Tuesday and lasts until Oct. 30.

Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen is expected to speak at 10 a.m. from the elections department. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Texans will be allowed to cast a ballot during an extended early voting period due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott issued the proclamation for additional time to give voters more flexibility.

In Bexar County, voters can choose from nearly 50 polling places, including mega-voting sites like the AT&T Center and the Alzafar Shrine Auditorium that allow for better social distancing.

For a full list of early voting locations, click here.

The hours for early voting are as follows:

Tuesday to Saturday, Oct. 13-17: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday to Saturday, Oct. 19-24: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday to Friday, Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bexar County voters can cast a ballot anywhere in the county during early voting and election day.

