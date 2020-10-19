Bexar County Precinct 1 will have first new commissioner in 15 years

Editor’s note: Find more races to watch here and more election resources our Vote 2020 page.

The race is on for a new Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner after incumbent Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez lost to his Democratic challenger in the July runoff election.

Democrat Rebeca “Becky” Clay-Flores took a big early lead in the race against Rodriguez and garnered 61% of the vote.

The loss by Rodriguez, who has represented Precinct 1 for more than 15 years, surprised the Bexar County political sphere.

“I think most people in politics in San Antonio and Bexar County thought Chico would win,” longtime political strategist Christian Archer told KSAT’s Steve Spriester in July.

Clay-Flores will face Republican candidate Gabriel Lara in the November general election. Lara ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Clay-Flores graduated from Brackenridge High School on the South Side of San Antonio, according to her campaign website. She went on to major in religion with a certificate in African-American studies at Princeton University and completed her master’s in education at Harvard University. After that, she went on to work in education and nonprofits for 15 years.

The Democrat has worked for the City of San Antonio in the mayor’s office and health department for the past five years. Clay-Flores told the San Antonio Express-News she would quit her job if she is elected.

Lara was born and raised on the South Side and attended Harlandale High School and St. Philip’s College, according to his campaign website. He is currently majoring in BAAS fire and emergency services administration at Texas A&M San Antonio.

The Republican is a U.S. Navy veteran and retired firefighter and paramedic, according to his campaign website.

Early voting ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Bexar County Precinct 1 Map (Bexar County)

