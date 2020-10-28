Police searching for gunman who shot man at NE Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man at a Northeast Side apartment late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 3200 block of Cripple Creek, not far from Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach Road after receiving reports of a person wounded.

According to police, the shooter had knocked on the victim’s door and was let into the apartment just before firing several shots.

Police said the suspect shot the victim in the leg and then fled in a white vehicle.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.