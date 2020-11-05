New Braunfels high school teacher found dead hours after he was placed on administrative leave

NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School teacher died hours after he was placed on administrative leave following a complaint against him, a district spokesperson said.

Chase Hyland was placed on leave by the district on Monday and was later found with a “critical injury” in Kerr County.

A Kerr County official told KSAT that Hyland suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was airlifted to University Hospital where he died.

A spokesperson with the New Braunfels Police Department confirmed there was an active investigation “regarding a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at New Braunfels High School,” but said no charges had been filed yet.

“The events that unfolded (Monday) are not anything we anticipated would happen but have become a reality,” an NBISD spokesperson said. “The investigation was just in the beginning stages and quickly took an unforeseen turn that afternoon.”

The spokesperson said all complaints against teachers are taken very seriously.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved. NBISD is actively offering counseling services to all students and staff to help them navigate through this unfortunate event,” the spokesperson said.

According to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Hyland had been employed with NBISD for 10 years and was named NBISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2015.