Authorities ID 31-year-old man killed in shooting outside Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man who was fatally shot outside an apartment complex on the Northwest Side has been identified.

Darren Wynn Baker died of multiple gunshot wounds from the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of Bandera Road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Baker was shot multiple times in the complex’s parking lot. He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office said the manner of death is homicide.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large, according to police.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

