67ºF

Local News

Authorities ID 31-year-old man killed in shooting outside Northwest Side apartment complex

Officials are still looking for the suspect

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, sapd
A man is dead and a suspect is still at large after a shooting broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
A man is dead and a suspect is still at large after a shooting broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man who was fatally shot outside an apartment complex on the Northwest Side has been identified.

Darren Wynn Baker died of multiple gunshot wounds from the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of Bandera Road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Baker was shot multiple times in the complex’s parking lot. He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office said the manner of death is homicide.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large, according to police.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Read also:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: