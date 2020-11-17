Salvation Army has a ‘great need’ for paid, volunteer bell ringers in San Antonio, New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – With the holiday season nearly in full swing, the Salvation Army is facing a shortage of bell ringers for their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Brad Mayhar, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army, said the organization is still searching for people to staff more than 100 bell-ringing locations across Bexar County and New Braunfels.

“We have a great need for volunteer and paid bell ringers, especially volunteers,” he said, adding that many have yet to find a full-time bell ringer.

Those interested in volunteering can click here. Volunteers can sign up as an individual or as a group and can adopt a location for the day.

Companies can also adopt a kettle online.

Paid positions start at $10 and they are available in San Antonio and New Braunfels.

For more information, visit salvationarmysanantonio.org or call 210-352-2000.

Due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign will begin a week early on Nov. 21.

The campaign runs through Dec. 24.

Kettles can typically be found outside big-box stores like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Hobby Lobby and Bass Pro Shops, as well as malls.

