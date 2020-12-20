Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 19: Officials report 744 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 100,822 total COVID-19 cases and 1,442 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 744 new cases as of Saturday. No new deaths were reported today.

The city’s total case count also includes 51 backlogged electronic lab reports, according to Metro Health.

City officials also reported that 824 patients are hospitalized, 268 are in the intensive care unit and 133 are on ventilators.

There are 11% of staffed beds available and 60% of ventilators available.