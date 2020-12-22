Here are the top 5 highest paid YouTubers for 2020

If you are able to talk, teach or just entertain, there is a way to use the internet to make money.

People all over the world have cashed in big checks thanks to views on their YouTube pages.

Forbes just released the list of some of the highest paid YouTubers of 2020, so we decided to breakdown exactly how much they made from their page and what they do to make it.

Starting off at number 5, Markiplier, whose his real name is Mark Fischbach, had 3.1 billion views on his YouTube page, earning him $19.5 million last year, according to Forbes. Mark has collected 27.8 million subscribers by breaking down and explaining video games.

Next up at number 4 is Rhett and Link. Forbes says they are some of YouTube’s longest standing stars. The team started their talk show, Good Mythical Morning, in 2012. Together they racked in about $20 million this year.

The bronze medal goes to “Dude Perfect”. It consists of five guys with Texas A&M connections who have fun with sports and compete in unique challenges. They have worked with top tier athletes, gone on tours and even hosted competitions. This group made about $23 million this year, but also had a special program to raise more than $160,000 for the American Red Cross and Feeding America.

In second place is Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the YouTube name Mr. Beast. He racked up $24 million and was dubbed by Forbes as YouTube’s biggest new star. The bio states his videos are a mix of stunts and humor: in the last 12 months, Mr. Beast has frozen himself in ice, gone around a ferris wheel 1,000 times and constructed the largest Lego tower ever.

Finally, the top spot goes to Ryan Kaji, a nine-year-old. Yes, a nine-year-old. Forbes writes Kaji’s videos are a mix of DIY science experiments, family story time and reviews of new toys. But that’s just the start: the bulk of his business comes from licensing deals for more than 5,000 “Ryan’s World” products. It includes everything from bedroom décor and action figures to masks and walkie talkies. Ryan brought in a total of $29.5 million this year alone.