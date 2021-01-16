63ºF

Woman killed in house fire on Northwest Side, San Antonio firefighters say

The cause of the fire is unclear and still under investigation

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was killed in a house fire on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m., Saturday, in the 6900 block of Callaghan Road.

Firefighters said the fire originated in a room in the back of the house, where the victim was.

Other people were home at the time of the fire, and everyone but the woman in her 30s escaped the flames safely, according to fire officials. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The home sustained minimal damage and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Further details are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

