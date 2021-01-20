Harlandale ISD recommends virtual instruction as San Antonio’s COVID-19 cases surge

Harlandale ISD changes course on MLK holiday, adds extra school day instead

SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale Independent School District officials have recommended that families transition from in-person instruction to a virtual learning model as local COVID-19 case counts continue to surge in San Antonio.

In a letter to district families on Tuesday, superintendent Gerardo Soto urged families who can facilitate learning from home to transition to online learning.

“As many of you are aware, the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the city of San Antonio. As from the beginning of this pandemic, we are trying to do our part to end it and keep the virus outside our district,” Soto said in a letter to district families. “I would like to encourage all of our parents who selected in-person learning to transition to online learning if possible for at least the next few weeks starting Jan. 20, and return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.”

According to Soto, families can transition from in-person instruction to virtual instruction “without fear of losing their slot.”

District school will remain open, Soto said, as officials understand that not every family has the ability to keep their children at home.

In-person instruction will still be available for those parents who have previously chosen for their children to participate in this form of instruction,” Soto said. “All staff will continue to report to campus.”

Last week, the superintendent of Northside ISD had a similar plea to parents.

On Tuesday, Harlandale ISD announced that weekly COVID-19 testing would be available at all campuses beginning on Jan. 26.

Read the District’s announcement in full below:

