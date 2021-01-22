Walmart to temporarily close San Antonio store to clean, sanitize building following COVID-19 protocols

SAN ANTONIO – A Walmart Supercenter store on the Northeast Side of San Antonio is closing temporarily so a third-party clean crew can clean and sanitize the building, corporate officials said.

The store at 16503 Nacogdoches Road will be closed from 2 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday, according to a company email.

There was no mention in the statement whether a particular incident or series of incidents prompted the closure but a Walmart official said the decision was “part of a company-initiated program.”

Walmart provided the following statement:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

