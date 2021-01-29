San Antonio police investigating possible kidnapping on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are investigating a possible kidnapping that allegedly happened overnight on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the 5900 block of Fairgreen Street for a report of a missing person.

A person told officers that a 28-year-old woman was missing from the location.

Police said the possible suspect, or suspects, communicated with the person who made the report.

Officers are investigating whether the 28-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was taken against her will.

According to SAPD, this is an active case, and officers are working to find her location.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

