Fortune cookies stored on floor top list of violations at SW Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s Southwest Side was cited late last year after a health inspector found boxed fortune cookies stored on the floor.

Quick Wok, located in the 7200 block of SW Loop 410, scored an 84 and was ordered to keep the cookies stored above the floor at all times.

The establishment was also cited for not having certifications for three of its kitchen workers.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Alamo Kitchens, 11825 West Ave., 100

Carlo’s Bake Shop, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 100

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 260 E. Basse, 100

Hon Machi Korean BBQ, 10222 Huebner Rd., 100

MOD Pizza, 5230 De Zavala Rd., 100

Tokyo Gardens Catering, 7951 Guilbeau Rd., 100

Don’s Molino, 4102 S. Presa St., 98

Hometown Burger, 2719 Fredericksburg Rd., 97

Camacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 5895 Babcock Rd., 96

Olive Garden, 6155 NW Loop 410, 96

Sabor De Mexico, 5720 Bandera Rd., 96

Wingstop, 4130 S. New Braunfels, 96

Instant Doughnuts, 15171 Judson Rd., 94

San Antonio Bakery, 223 Palo Alto Rd., 93

Koi Poke Restaurant, 7211 Green Glen, 92

Smoke Shack Meat Market, 3710 Broadway, 92

Tortirica, 805 W. Hildebrand, 92

Capparelli’s Restaurant, 3857 E. Southcross, 88

El Pueblito, 2303 Quintana Rd., 85

Quick Wok, 7210 SW Loop 410, 84

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

