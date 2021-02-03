Photos: San Antonio College plans $13M science structure

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

San Antonio College plans to construct a new science building on its near downtown campus that will house state-of-the-art educational space and augment workforce training that could provide an important boost to the city’s biotech industry.

The $13.2 million structure will house several new labs and a shared central preparation corridor, as well as multipurpose student space.

San Antonio College President Robert Vela said construction on the nearly 20,000-square foot building is expected to be completed by fall 2022. Because of Covid-19, it could potentially come on line even sooner.

San Antonio College new science structure image. (San Antonio College)

