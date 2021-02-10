Police searching for man who robbed store clerk, tried to steal pickup truck

Police swarmed the area around the convenience store, hoping to find the robber. However, he managed to escape.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store clerk, then tried to steal a customer’s pickup truck.

The incident, which happened Wednesday morning, left the clerk shaken up and the truck owner bloodied, police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the business, an E-Z Mart located on Dover Ridge, shortly before 7 a.m.

They said the clerk told them that a man had grabbed her clothing, then stole some cigarettes and blunts from behind the counter.

The woman said she ran and locked herself inside a back office after he threatened her with harm.

Meanwhile, police say, the robber ran out and climbed into a pickup belonging to a customer.

They said a witness told them he saw the robber and truck owner struggling over the steering wheel, wildly spinning in circles in the parking lot.

Police say as the robber struggled with the truck owner for the steering wheel, the pickup broke through one side of a fence and out the other side. (KSAT 12 News)

The truck eventually went through one side of a neighbor’s backyard fence, then came out through the other side.

The pickup ultimately got lodged on a metal and concrete barrier near an air pump.

A pickup that belongs to a store customer became lodged on a pole as he struggled with the robber who was trying to steal it, police say. (KSAT 12 News)

Police say the robber, who was wearing a black hoodie and face mask with a cow print, got out of the truck and ran away.

Officers spent some time searching the neighborhoods nearby but did not find him.

The incident left the clerk visibly shaken.

Police say the truck owner also was injured in the incident.

They say he suffered a gash on his head and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

