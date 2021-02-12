Drivers stranded on Interstate 10 in Kerr County after major accident during wintry weather

Ice and multiple crashes on Interstate 10 in Kerr County have stranded drivers and passengers for hours from Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, to Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

The cold snap in Central and South Texas has resulted in freezing rain, leading to multiple crashes on Interstate 10 in Kerr and Kimble counties.

The westbound lanes of I-10 at mile marker 477 in Kerr County remain closed Friday morning due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT officials first tweeted about the wreck at 11 p.m. Thursday.

UPDATE: I-10WB in Kerr County remains closed at MM 477. https://t.co/dRufadf0gH — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) February 12, 2021

Since then, drivers and passengers have remained stranded in their cars for hours. One driver told KSAT that they have been stranded since 10 p.m. Thursday.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the Kerr County crash.

Ice and multiple crashes on Interstate 10 in Kerr County have stranded drivers and passengers for hours from Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, to Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Courtesy, Joe Florence)

Just northwest of Kerr County, Kimble County officials told KSAT that authorities are also responding to multiple crashes.

None of those incidents are fatal, the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office said.

Freezing mist and drizzle is occurring north of Highway 90 in San Antonio on Friday morning as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.

Ad

TxDOT officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

The weather will stay cold as we end the workweek with a high only in the 30s.

Read also: