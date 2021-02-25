CPS Energy’s autopay service to resume this week

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy’s online autopay service will resume Friday after the utility company temporarily suspended the portal to ensure customers’ bills did not reflect incorrect balances after the price of energy skyrocketed during last week’s winter storms in Texas.

CPS Energy says the weather conditions increased some fuel prices to an all-time high.

The company is still developing strategies to keep consumers’ bills affordable despite the financial implications of the high fuel costs, officials say.

“No fees or additional charges from last week’s winter event are included in current CPS Energy bills,” the utility company said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The bills of customers enrolled in the autopay program and who had payments scheduled to occur during the time the system was down will be submitted for payment on Friday, CPS Energy said.

The company says customers can still unenroll from autopay, but they should keep in mind that payments are generated two days before the bill’s due date.

Late fees are being waived for autopay customers at this time, according to CPS Energy.

For more information on how to manage your account or to cancel autopay, call 210-353-6110.

