SAPD: Man hospitalized, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on I-35 overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 12 a.m., Sunday, on I-35 and Weidner Road.

Police said the man, in his mid 20′s, was running across the northbound lanes of I-35 when he was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle drove away and the man was found on the shoulder of the interstate, right at the wall divider, according to officials.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down for a few hours to process the scene.

