Man hospitalized after shooting on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at a residence in the 8100 block of Cross Creek.

Police said an argument turned into an altercation, resulting in an 18-year-old man being shot in the stomach area.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects involved and have not located any witnesses as of yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

More on KSAT:

SAPD: Man dead, 3 suspects at large following overnight shooting at IHOP restaurant

Woman killed after crashing into barrier, skidding into concrete pillars under Highway 151, police say