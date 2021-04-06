New emergency intake site established for unaccompanied child migrants in Carrizo Springs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Tuesday that a new emergency intake site has been established in Carrizo Springs for unaccompanied child migrants.

The Dimmitt Emergency Intake Site on Tuesday will begin taking in teens between the ages of 13-17, officials said.

“The children will be welcomed by staff, receive a brief medical check, provided needed clothing, toiletries, food and snacks, as well as a safe place to rest,” the agency said in a news release.

The new site is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to increase bed capacity for unaccompanied minors, who have been showing up in growing numbers in the past few months.

Other emergency intake sites in Texas are located in Midland, Dallas, Pecos, San Antonio, San Diego, Fort Bliss and Houston.

