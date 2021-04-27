Man stabbed multiple times at South Side motel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, not far from East Southcross after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the male victim was stabbed once in the eye and once in the arm during some type of altercation.

Police said they received conflicting stories from witnesses and the victim, so no suspect information was given.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover. His name was not released.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and EMS answered the call.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

