Delivery truck driver shot following apparent road rage incident on Northeast Side

SAPD investigates shooting in the 4500 block of Macro.

SAN ANTONIO – An apparent road rage incident ended in gunfire Tuesday afternoon with a delivery truck driver shot on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a man in his 20s pulled up to a warehouse in the 4500 block of Macro when he was confronted by someone following him in a car.

The two drivers got off their vehicles, and during their argument, the car driver opened fire, police said.

The victim went inside the warehouse and called 911. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, but his condition wasn’t immediately available.

The shooter drove away and is sought by San Antonio police.

Police say the road rage incident happened a few miles away off Binz-Engleman Road.

