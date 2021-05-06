Driver extracted from vehicle following crash on Loop 1604, police say

A driver was extracted from their vehicle following a crash on loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s had to be cut from his vehicle following a crash on Loop 1604 late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 1604 eastbound just before Babcock Road.

According to police, the male driver of a sport utility vehicle had a collision with another vehicle on the main lanes of the highway, and rolled the SUV.

Police said the man had to be extracted from the SUV by firefighters. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

There were no other reports of injuries. The cause of the vehicle collision is not known.