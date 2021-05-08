Newlywed seeking answers for death of her husband

CONVERSE – What started as a report of a major car crash on Loop 1604 and Gray Town Road has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Converse police are still working to figure out who is responsible for the death of 36-year-old James Fede on May 5.

James was immediately taken to a local hospital for what was believed to be injuries he sustained in the crash. However, police said it was the medical staff who discovered that James also had a gunshot wound to the torso.

As if the news of James’ involvement in a crash wasn’t shocking enough, Ruby Fede said learning her husband had been shot was devastating.

James had recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary to Ruby, who said she doesn’t know who would have wanted to harm him.

“He wasn’t the type to be out there making enemies or anything like that. So I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what could have happened to him,” Ruby said.

James and his wife had just purchased their new home and were still in the process of unpacking when the incident happened.

“James knew right away it was our home. He said he didn’t even need to look at any other floor plans, and we just put in the paperwork right away. We bought it, we moved in about three weeks ago,” said Ruby.

James was a driver for Uber Eats and was out on deliveries at the time of the incident. Police said they did find a gunshot to the exterior of his Pathfinder, but they have not determined if his cause of death was related to injuries from the crash or the gunshot.

The case remains under investigation. If anyone has information that could lead to an arrest, call the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.