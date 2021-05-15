Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in rollover crash on NW Side, officials say

Police say they are still looking for the driver involved in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO – Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a rollover crash that happened early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened at 3:39 a.m. at Interstate Highway 10 and Vance Jackson.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling east on I-10 at a “high rate of speed” when the driver lost control, sideswiped several vehicles and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop at a wall divider.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, but a woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with a compound fracture to her kneecap.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

I-10 east was closed to one lane of traffic for an hour to allow crews to clean up the debris from the crash, officials said.

Police say they are still looking for the driver involved.

Also on KSAT: