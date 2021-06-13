Man hit, killed by SUV while crossing West Side roadway, police say

A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police say he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a West Side roadway.

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police said he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a West Side roadway late last week.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., Friday, in the 1600 block of Castroville Road.

Police said the man, Jose Flores, was crossing the road when the SUV hit him. Flores was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid, but his vehicle did sustain front-end damage, police said.

Castroville Road was shut down for a couple of hours after the incident as authorities processed the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

