HAZMAT incident reported downtown; no danger to public, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A strong smell of ammonia brought San Antonio firefighters and a HAZMAT team to the Reddy Ice plant south of downtown on Wednesday night.

Staff members of Reddy Ice and the HAZMAT team went into the facility located on East Cesar Chavez to find the leak.

Officials cleared out the immediate area, but there was no immediate threat since the nearby business were closed.

No one was injured.