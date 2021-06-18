Patients left stranded after medical van is stolen at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – A carjacking early Friday morning seemed to have had a ripple effect on quite a few other people.

The vehicle that was stolen on Rigsby Avenue near South Walters Street was used to transport patients to medical appointments.

Sabrina Pesina says her brother-in-law was waiting to be picked up for his trip to a dialysis center when the crime happened around 4 a.m.

“I just heard a banging at my backdoor. When I opened it, it was the driver to the pickup service that picks up my brother in law,” she said. “He told me, he said, ‘I’ve been carjacked and they had a gun.’ And I said, ‘Ok,’ so I let him in the house.”

The van driver told San Antonio police he was sitting in his vehicle when a silver sedan pulled up in front of him.

He said a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at him.

The driver then got out of the van and ran for cover.

Police say the criminal took off in the van, leaving the sedan, still running, at the scene.

“We thought that was kind of strange,” Pesina said about the carjacker exchanging vehicles.

The crime, meanwhile, left her brother-in-law and, most likely, several other people, without a ride.

“I’m sure, yeah, for the other people that were waiting, yeah, to be picked up,” Pesina said.

She and her husband made a quick change of plans, driving her brother-in-law to his appointment themselves.

Officers drove around the area, looking for the stolen van, and also searched the abandoned car for evidence.

However, they did not make any arrests right away.

