San Antonio police need public’s help identifying suspect in ‘ranch party’ shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a murder that happened earlier this week.

Police said 34-year-old Stephan Henderson was shot and killed while at a ‘ranch party’ on June 13 off of 10631 St Hwy 16 South.

“Stephan’s family is devastated by their loss and is requesting anyone who has any information about the person(s) responsible for Stephan’s death to please come forward,” police said in a release.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

Crime Stoppers said any information that is reported to their line will remain anonymous.

