New Braunfels to celebrate Fourth of July weekend and 175 years since founding

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS – The city of New Braunfels is ready to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July, but they will also ring in a monumental occasion.

Anne Miller is the chairman of the anniversary committee. Miller said thanks to a big donation the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be bigger and better than ever.

“It’s going to be great,” she said.

The 175th anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels will also commence this weekend. The anniversary celebrated every 25 years, but was postponed last year because of the pandemic.

“Our committee decided once COVID started that we wanted to what was best for the citizens of New Braunfels to keep them safe,” said Miller.

However, this year the anniversary will tie in with the Fourth of July celebration. Miller said there is a lot to look forward to.

“We have floats, bands, we’ve got dependents of the founding families. Local organizations. Everything hopefully red, white and blue and hopefully tie back to the 175 anniversary also,” she said.

She believes the timing couldn’t be better. She hopes the big celebrations will bring the community back together after a tough year.

“It’s great to be able to get together with people and see faces and smiles and see people enjoy themselves again.,” she said.

The 175th anniversary will continue with a river parade on Labor Day weekend, a gala in October and end with a time capsule being buried in mid-November.

To learn more about the upcoming events, click here.