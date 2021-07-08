SAPD offering reward for information in fatal stabbing near Northwest Side bus stop

SAPD investigating how man was killed near bus stop on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information or identification of a suspect in a fatal stabbing near a Northwest Bus stop.

Troy Demetrius Lee, 22, died at University Hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds to his back and abdomen on June 28.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the 6100 block of Ingram Road, not far from Callaghan Road, after receiving word of a possible shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find Lee wounded, laying on his back on a hill above a bus stop, not far from an apartment complex.

Police said Lee was injured in the abdomen, but they could not say exactly how the injury happened.

Lee lost consciousness when officers were at the scene and was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival, police said.

SAPD said is was working a call around the corner not far from the scene, but officers did not hear any gunshots.