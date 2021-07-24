Man arrested during drug bust in Kerr County, deputies say

KERRVILLE, TEXAS – A Boerne man is in custody after being found with nearly $80,000 worth of THC during a drug bust, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators disrupted a drug operation in Kerr County on June 30. After looking for where the drugs originated from, deputies conducted a second drug bust in the area, leading to the arrest of Michael Lee Archibald, 23.

Authorities said Archibald was in possession of over 55 grams of concentrated THC.

Officers also found an additional 23 ounces of concentrated THC, one-fourth ounce of marijuana, 12 grams of THC cartridges, 2 grams of psilocybin, firearms, ammunition, magazines and over $8,500 when they searched Archibald’s home.

The total street value of the THC is estimated to be about $80,000, according to officers.

“A bust of this size represents a strong step against a good-sized supplier. Anyone with this quantity of drugs is likely affecting the supply across many counties in the Hill Country,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said.

Archibald was booked at Kerr County Jail for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. Officers said additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Archibald’s bond is set at $30.000.

