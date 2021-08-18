Medical Examiner’s office IDs man who died while trying to intervene in family dispute

San Antonio police officers investigate a shooting on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, near the intersection of South Olive and Iowa streets.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say was fatally shot while intervening in a family dispute has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Alonzo Chris Shrewsberry, 48, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the back and chest, authorities said.

According to police, the disturbance unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Olive and Iowa streets, not far from South Hackberry.

A verbal argument between family members escalated, police said, and Shrewsberry arrived at the location and attempted to intervene.

At some point, shots rang out and Shrewsberry was struck by the gunfire.

A preliminary report by SAPD states that responding officers were waved down by a concerned citizen who believed they saw the male shooter flee the scene on foot.

A 27-year-old man was apprehended near the crime scene. It is unclear what charges, if any, that person is facing.

The name of the possible suspect has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, according to SAPD.

