Suspect sought after man shot getting into car on Southeast Side, SAPD says

Suspect at large after man shot getting into car on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is on the run after he shot a man while the victim was getting into his car on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police say a man in his 20s was getting into a silver car when another man on a bike approached him Tuesday night.

Officers said the man on the bike began firing a handgun at the other man and struck him in his upper torso on the backside.

Witnesses called the police, but the shooter had left the scene before they arrived.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Witnesses say they had no description of the suspect and only saw a silhouette of him.

Officers said they are unsure if the shooting was targeted.

Once the suspect is caught, police say he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.